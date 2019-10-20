Green gains expected in Swiss parliamentary elections

The top three parties in Switzerland are projected to lose support as the country’s Green Party is set to more than double its percentage of votes, according to an early projection published by Swiss public broadcaster SRF hours after the parliamentary polls closed on Sunday.

Switzerland boasts two pro-environment parties, the left-leaning Green Party and the more centrist Green Liberal Party (GLP). The GLP is expected to gain a 3% boost compared with the previous vote and claim 7.6% in total. However, the Green Party is projected to more than double its previous share of the vote and reach 12.6%, according to the projection based on an early count.

Green Party vice president Lisa Mazzone said her faction was “heading towards a historic score.”

“We have clearly beat our expectations,” she told the public broadcaster. “We are tremendously pleased that the mobilization we saw on the streets has translated into votes.”

Dominant parties bleeding votes

The anti-immigration SVP is expected to keep its top spot, but drop from the 29% it won four years ago to 25.6%. The runner-ups, the Social Democrats, also appear to be set for losses. Their final score is projected to be 16.5%, marking a 2.3% drop compared with 2015. They would still remain ahead of the Liberals with their 15.2%, despite the Liberal’s percentage also somewhat shrinking compared with the previous vote.

The outstanding result of the Green Party means it is likely to surpass the Christian Democratic Party, which is expected to gather 12% support.

The Swiss were electing members to the 200-seat lower house, known as the National Council (Nationalrat), and the 46 seats of the Council of States (Ständerat).

Green gains expected to have little impact

However, analysts are predicting that green gains will do little to change the Swiss government — the Federal Council— even if they do increase their share of the votes.

The seven Cabinet positions have been made up of the same four groups for the last 60 years, and according to Swiss political tradition, Greens can only become ministers after getting strong results in at least two elections in a row.

Currently, the SVP occupies two of these positions, as do the right-liberal FDP and the left-wing Social Democratic Party (SP), and one is held by the Christian Democratic People’s Party (CVP). The same four parties have divided up the Cabinet posts between them for the past 60 years.

Climate change to the fore

Environmental issues have played a far greater role in these elections than in past polls.

Although Switzerland has not borne the brunt of climate change owing to its geographical position, experts have warned that the Alpine country has lost 15% of its glacier volume in the past 10 years.

Experts also think that younger voters may have been mobilized in this election by their concern for environmental issues, driving up voter turnout.

The new parliament will decide the governmental positions on December 11. More than 4,600 candidates stood for the 200 seats available in the National Council.

