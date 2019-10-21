Only remaining blue-painted train takes rail buffs back to old-time Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The only remaining blue-painted ordinary (藍皮普快車) train in Taiwan is running between the mountains and oceans in southern Taiwan. The retro interior design of coaches, nostalgia seats and unique blue-painting together attract both domestic and international rail buffs to visit Taiwan, boarding the train and then starting a unique journey bathing oneself in the gorgeous natural scenery.

The ordinary train is the oldest type of train that’s continuing operating in the Taiwan railroad. The coaches are left from the Japanese-colonial area (Taiwan was colonized by Japan from 1895 to 1945). Plus, the fact that ordinary train stops at every station, the blue painting along with the noise by rowdy diesel engines together weaving a picture of Taiwanese people’s daily life in the 20th century.

The blue-painted ordinary train only runs on the Sout-Link Line (南迴線) connecting Fangliao, Pingtung (屏東枋寮) and Taitung City (台東), one round-trip every day. The decades-old coaches, towed by a diesel engine which was imported in 1970, has no air-conditioner, meaning it is the only train in Taiwan that the passengers can open the windows. Since passengers board on Fangliao station, the train takes passengers to traverse the borderless plain at the beginning, through one after another tunnel, and finally, pass the Central Mountains. The azure Pacific Ocean will then appear right in front of the passenger’s eyes, and the train continues to head to Taitung along the coastal line. With windows open, people directly experience the winds blowing and fresh color of nature, that’s why Taiwanese writer says the blue-painted ordinary train can “dissipate the gloom.”

Taking a blue-painted ordinary train is the best way to experience the local-called “downmountain” wind (落山風). Downmountain wind is the northeast monsoon which passes through the south part of the Central Mountains, dashing down the west side of the mountain and creating a strong downslope wind in Pingtung. Every winter, when the downmountain wind occurs, the old blue-painted train is blown and shaking; since the windows are open, the rumble of trains force passengers to talk to each other loudly.

As the slowest train in Taiwan, the blue-painted ordinary train stops at every station. Therefore, some secret places on the South-Link Line can be reached only by the ordinary train, such as Fangye (枋野) and Longxi (瀧溪). The train conductor will remind passengers to wave and say hello to the station staff when passing through the stations. “There are only one station master and one staff there the entire day. They will be happy to see you guys waving to them.”

For anyone who wants to take the ride of the train which carries many Taiwanese people’s childhood memory, go to the Fangliao station in the morning. The Ordinary Tain 3671 departs Fangliao at 10:40 every morning, and the return trip Ordinary Train 3672 leaves Taitung at 4:10 pm.

The content is originally from Chen Chih-tung’s Facebook

By Carol Kan