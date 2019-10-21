Enjoy the wonderful colors of fall with Alishan forest railway tour

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Alishan Forest Railway (阿里山森林鐵路) is organizing a series of railway tours in December, featuring maple leaves watching and an introduction of the history of the Alishan railway.

Among other highlights, the tour will feature Huang Yuan-ming (黃源明), a noted Taiwan photographer who will share some secret spots for maple leaf viewing and some tips for mastering landscape photography.

During the tour, you will sit in a Taiwan cypress-made train to admire the beauty of maple leaves while listening to the stories about the history of the Taiwan forestry industry.

The themed train will depart on Dec. 2, Dec. 9, Dec. 16, and Dec. 23.

Among all the Alishan Forest Railway lines, the Zhushan line is known for the reddish maple leaves on both sides of the railway during fall and early winter.

Alishan National Scenic Area, one of the must-see attractions in Taiwan, is located in southern Taiwan, Chiayi County.

For more information, visit: Alishan National Scenic Area

By Shelly Yang