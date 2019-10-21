6 surprising things that are banned in Germany

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic – from saunas to asparagus or the ins and outs of German small talk.

Some surprising things are forbidden in Germany. But don’t worry – Rachel is here to keep you on the right side of the law!

You’ll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.