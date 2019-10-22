台灣史上最大同志遊行活動 歡慶同婚元年｜Taiwan LGBT Pride to kick off on Oct. 26

【看英文中國郵報學英文】台灣今年五月十七日正式成為亞洲第一個合法同性婚姻的國家。有史以來最大的年度台灣同志遊行「同志好厝邊 Together, Make Taiwan Better」將於十月二十六日展開，迎接合法同婚以來第一場盛大同志遊行。

Taiwan became the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage on May 17, 2019. There is, therefore, little wonder that this year’s “Taiwan LGBT Pride” (台灣同志遊行), an annual gay parade slated on Oct. 26, is poised to become the largest ever LGBTQ parade in Taiwan as a celebration of the legalization of same-sex marriage.

十月二十六日下午一點半遊行隊伍於台北市政府廣場出發，途經忠孝東路，抵達總統府前凱達格蘭大道。

Starting from Taipei City Hall Plaza (台北市政府廣場) at 1:30 p.m., the parade will end at the Ketagalan Boulevard (凱達格蘭大道) later that day, right in front of the Presidential Office (總統府).

今年同志遊行預計將吸引超過二十萬人參加。活動當天中午十二點開始至下午六點於台北市政府廣場有彩虹市集，邀集一百個攤位販售各式彩虹文青商品。

Taiwan LGBT Pride, themed “Together, Make Taiwan Better,” is expected to attract more than 200,000 participants this year. If you want to make some shopping (who knows?), there will also be a hundred stalls, selling cultural and creative products at the Rainbow Market (彩虹市集) located on Taipei City Hall Plaza from noon to 6 p.m.

除了彩虹市集之外，十月驕傲月系列活動還包括一系列講座、電影放映和論壇。

In addition to the market, there will be a series of LGBTQ-related events including workshops, film screenings and forums.

食物外送平台「戶戶送」也推出「你吃飯我捐錢」活動支持LGBTQ族群。十月份若在戶戶送下訂單，平台將會捐贈台幣1元給即將到來的台灣同志遊行活動。

What’s more? Deliveroo, an online food delivery company, launched a campaign aimed at helping the LGBTQ community. If you place an order on the platform this month, Deliveroo will donate NT$1 to Taiwan LGBT Pride in support of the upcoming LGBTQ parade.

即日起至十一月十五日，線上訂房平台Hotels.com也推出台灣性別友善飯店精選優惠訂房服務，北中南近20間飯店提供優惠。

Hotels.com, an online hotel booking platform, featuring the LGBT friendly Hotels, has also launched a promotion of stays in LGBT friendly hotels from now until Nov. 15.

