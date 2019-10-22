Erdogan warns Kurds to complete Syria retreat ahead of Putin talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday warned Kurdish YPG militia to withdraw from areas in Syria ahead of the expiry of a five-day US-brokered ceasefire.

The Kurdish YPG militia was expected to initially withdraw from a 120-kilometer (75-mile) strip of the border with Turkey as part of the deal. The ceasefire ends at 10 p.m. local time (1900 UTC).

Read more: Erdogan spokesman: Europeans ‘should be thankful to our soldiers’

“Today is the last day for all terrorists in the region to leave,” said Erdogan in advance of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking before his departure for the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Erdogan said he would discuss the fate of towns in northeastern Syria that forces loyal to Damascus had entered.

“We will discuss these in detail with Mr. Putin. God willing, we will reach the deal we hope for.”

Ankara and Moscow say the talks are aimed at “normalizing the situation in Syria,” where — despite supporting opposing sides — the two have indicated that they share some common ground.

Turkey, which is allied to Turkmen and Arab rebel groups in Syria, launched a cross-border offensive earlier this month against Kurdish fighters it describes as “terrorists.”

Room for agreement

Russia — the strongest military backer of the Syrian state under President Bashar al-Assad — has traditionally opposed operations by other states in what it considers Syria’s sovereign territory.

However, both sides have said they support the idea of civilian safe zones in northern Syria, and Turkey has ruffled the feathers of NATO allies by purchasing a powerful Russian anti-aircraft system, the S-400.

Despite improving relations with Ankara, Moscow has expressed concern that Turkey’s incursion has helped jihadis who were in custody in Kurdish-controlled areas to escape. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday said there were concerns that battle-hardened terrorists could return to their homelands, including Russia.

Read more: Opinion: Donald Trump’s tricky Syria ‘gift’ to Vladimir Putin

Russia’s efforts to exert more influence in the region come at the same time the United States withdraws its troops from northern Syria.

rc/rt (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW’s editors send out a selection of the day’s hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.