Taiwan friendliest Asian country for gay travelers: Spartacus 2019

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan is the 41st friendliest country for gay travelers, according to Spartacus’ 2019 International Gay Guide published in Germany.

Among the 100 countries included in the survey, Taiwan, Thailand, Cambodia, India, Mongolia, Japan, Vietnam, Laos and Singapore are the only “friendly” Asian countries. Why? Here are some of the laws and regulations on gay rights and pride parades hosted by some of them.

Taiwan

On May 17, 2019, Taiwan became the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage following the adoption of a special law. On the first day the law came into effect, over 500 same-sex couples registered for marriage, highlighting the importance of the law among the local LGBT community.

There is, therefore, little wonder that Taiwan became a focus among the International LGBTQ community. Taiwan’s 17th pride parade this year is centered around the theme “Together, Make Taiwan Better.” The parade kicked off in Taipei on Oct. 26, and gay-rights advocate organizations all laud October as “Pride Month.”

Taiwan’s first pride parade was held in 2003, the first-ever in the greater China region. In 2018, participants topped 130,000 people and the event became the biggest event in East Asia for advocating gay rights.

Thailand

According to the Bangkok Post, Thailand’s LGBTQ groups can openly express their sexual orientation in public. The Thai Cabinet passed the Civil Partnership Bill on Dec. 25, 2018.

The law provides same-sex couples with 90 percent of the rights married couples have in Thailand, such as shared property, inheritance, and more. The 10th edition of the Chiang Mai Gay pride unfolded on February 21, 2019.

India

India has yet to acknowledge the rights of same-sex couples and there are no laws to protect same-sex couples. However, India does not have any written laws indicating the prohibition of same-sex mariage in any type of symbolic manner.

In September 2018, India passed a law to decriminalize homosexuality, and on Nov. 24, 2018, India held its first pride parade to celebrate, marking a historic moment for the conservative country. On Nov. 24, 2019, Delhi is prepared to host its fifth “Delhi Queer Pride Parade” and associated events.

By Vivian Hsiao