Parolee is no hometown hero in TV comedy 'Back to Life'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — British actress Daisy Haggard’s comic gifts were on display in the series “Episodes,” in which she played a sourpuss network executive.

A far different Haggard character, funny but also touching, is featured in Showtime’s “Back to Life,” about a woman who returns to her hometown after 18 years in prison. Her mom and dad welcome her return, but the villagers aren’t so forgiving of her crime.

The project drew in part from Haggard’s interest in how women are vilified more than men for bad behavior. She’s also a believer in optimism and the underdog, which describes her character in “Back to Life.”

Series executive producer Harry Williams also worked on Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit comedy “Fleabag.” He says both Haggard and Waller-Bridge are unique voices.

“Back to Life” debuts at 10 p.m. Eastern Sunday on Showtime.