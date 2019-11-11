AP NewsAP US PoliticsINT'L NewsTop NewsWorld Politics Mexican immigrant fights for DACA as court ruling nears November 11, 2019 Share LINE Facebook Twitter Telegram WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Digg Email Print In this Nov. 7, 2019, photo Martin Batalla Vidal, a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, discusses his lawsuit to preserve the program in New York. Vidal is a lead plaintiff in one of the cases to preserve the program known as DACA.The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the case on Tuesday, Nov. 12. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) NEW YORK (AP) —