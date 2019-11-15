Winners in key categories at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards
A list of winners in key categories at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, held Thursday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
— Album of the year: “El Mal Querer,” Rosalía
— Record of the year: “Mi Persona Favorita,” Alejandro Sanz and Camila Cabello
— Song of the year: “Calma,” Pedro Capó, Gabriel Edgar González Pérez and George Noriega
— Best new artist: Nella
— Best contemporary pop vocal album: “El Mal Querer,” Rosalía
— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Agustín,” Fonseca
— Best pop song: “Mi Persona Favorita,” Alejandro Sanz and Camila Cabello
— Best urban song: “Con Altura,” Rosalía, J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Teo Halm and Alejandro Ramirez
— Best urban music album: “X 100Pre,” Bad Bunny
— Best urban fusion/performance: “Calma (Remix),” Pedro Capó and Farruko
— Best rock album: “Monte Sagrado,” Draco Rosa
— Best pop/rock album: “Cargar La Suerte,” Andrés Calamaro
— Best alternative music album: “Norma,” Mon Laferte
— Best salsa album: “Mas De Mi,” Tony Succar
— Best traditional tropical album: “Andrés Cepeda Big Band (En Vivo),” Andrés Cepeda
— Best contemporary/tropical fusion album: “Literal,” Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
— Best singer-songwriter album: “Contra El Viento,” Kany García
— Best ranchero/mariachi album: “Ahora,” Christian Nodal
— Best folk album: “Tiempo Al Tiempo,” Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
— Best tango album: “Revolucionario,” Quinteto Astor Piazzolla
— Best Latin jazz/jazz album: “Jazz Batá 2,” Chucho Valdés
— Producer of the year: Tony Succar
— Best short form music video: “Banana Papaya,” Kany García and Residente
— Best long form music video: “Lo Que Fui Es Lo Que Soy,” Alejandro Sanz