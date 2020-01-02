New Year MRT ridership sets record in Taipei, falls in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (CNA) — Ridership on Taipei’s subway system on New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day hit a record high as many people took the subway system to attend the New Year countdown party and fireworks display held at the city’s landmark Taipei 101 building, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC) said Wednesday.

In Kaohsiung, however, although many partygoers flocked to a countdown party held at E-Da World, ridership on the city’s metro system was slightly lower on New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day than last year, according to Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp. (KRTC).

Data compiled by TRTC showed that 3.21 million passengers took Taipei’s subway from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, up from about 2.5 million over the same period the previous year.

On Tuesday, TRTC predicted that ridership during the 24-hour period could top 3 million so it deployed about 2,700 staff, police and volunteers at stations on the Xinyi and Bannan lines, which go to the area adjacent to Taipei 101 building.

According to TRTC, the number of passengers departing from Taipei City Hall, Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, Taipei 101/World Trade Center, and Xiangshan stations — the four closest to Taipei 101 — increased by 9,000 from a year earlier to 355,000.

The Taipei 101 countdown party, generally recognized as the primary New Year’s Eve celebration in Taiwan, attracted a large crowd that watched the five-minute fireworks show at the 508-meter tower.

This year’s Taipei 101 display had approximately 16,000 fireworks and ran for 300 seconds, in combination with animations on the building’s giant T-Pad wall, which is made up of 140,000 LED bulbs that cover the exterior from the 35th to the 90th floors.

TRTC noted that New Year’s Eve was a work day (whereas New Year’s Eve last year was part of the extended New Year holiday) so the metro system carried not only partygoers but also people going to and from work during peak hours, which boosted ridership.

Trains on Taipei’s MRT system, which normally operate from 6 a.m. to midnight, remained in service for 42 consecutive hours, from Tuesday to Wednesday.

In contrast, ridership on the Kaohsiung metro system from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday fell 86,000 from a year earlier to 282,000, KMRT said.

The number of passengers traveling on the light rail line of the KMRT system fell by more than 50 percent to 20,442 during the same period from 45,000 a year earlier.

Wang Po-yan (王柏雁), head of KRTC’s public relations division, told CNA that the decline was probably caused by a drop in tourists.

However, average daily ridership on the Kaohsiung subway system for 2019 rose 1.1 percent from a year earlier to 179,000 on the back of large promotion campaigns during the year, KRTC said.