Three NT$10 million receipt prizes remain unclaimed

TAIPEI (CNA) — Three receipts that each won NT$10 million (US$332,226) in the July-August receipt lottery have yet to be claimed, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Wednesday.

The MOF urged the winners to act before the deadline of Jan. 6.

According to the MOF, there were a total of 14 uniform invoices with the number 45698621 that was drawn for the special NT$10 million prize, and 11 of them have been claimed to date.

The MOF said one of the three NT$10 million winners spent NT$30 to buy an app from the Google Play store through an Android smartphone and received a cloud-based uniform invoice receipt from Google, which only began to issue cloud receipts in March 2019.

Another winner bought beverages and cigarettes for NT$258 at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sanmin District of Kaohsiung, while the third winner spent NT$130 at a McDonald’s outlet in Nantzu District in Kaohsiung, the MOF said.

In addition to the 14 NT$10 million prizes, there were 17 winners with receipts bearing the number 19611436 that won the NT$2 million prize during the July-August period, but the MOF did not say if all of the winners have claimed the prize.

The lottery is held to give consumers incentives to collect uniform invoice receipts, forcing merchants to report sales revenue to tax authorities.

Winners of the lottery can redeem their prizes at 13,000 locations across the country, including at First Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, and the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan, according to the MOF.

People can also go to any convenience store under Taiwan’s four major brands as well as Simple Mart and Px Mart supermarket outlets, but they cannot claim their prizes at the post office, according to the MOF.