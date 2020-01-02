Mr. Brown Café confirms closing of 8 locations

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taiwanese coffee chain Mr. Brown Café confirmed Wednesday that it is in the process of closing eight of its 46 locations around the country, due to lackluster sales and expiring store leases.

According to a recent report in the United Daily News, the closings are scheduled over a three-month period from November 2019 through January 2020, and will affect stores in Taipei and New Taipei City.

Seven of the stores have already closed, while an eighth location in Tamsui District will cease operations at the end of the month, the report said.

Contacted by CNA, a Mr. Brown representative confirmed the scheduled closing of the Tamsui store, while offering no comment on two additional locations — on Taipei’s Chongqing and Chengde roads — which the report cited as potentially facing closure.

The representative said the company had reached agreements with employees at the closed stores on internal transfer and severance options.

Meanwhile, Wang Hou-wei (王厚偉), director of the Department of Employment Relations under the Ministry of Labor, told CNA he had not received notification from the company on a mass redundancy of workers, and was seeking clarification on whether the layoffs reached the relevant legal threshold.

Mr. Brown was launched as a manufacturer of canned coffee products in 1982, before opening an eponymous line of cafés in 1998.

The brand is a subsidiary of the privately-held King Car Industrial Co., which also owns Kavalan Whisky and Buckskin Beer.