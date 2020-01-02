Military chief of general staff aboard helicopter forced landing

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said Thursday that it is still searching for a military UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter with 13 on board, including the nation’s chief of the general staff, Shen Yi-ming (沈一鳴), after it made a forced landing in New Taipei’s mountainous Wulai district earlier that day.

The military said it is still searching for the injured and survivors.

The incident happened when the chopper was conducting a sortie to Yilan County, a military statement said.

The reason for the incident was unknown as of press time