Military news reporter helped rescuers find chopper crash site

TAIPEI (CNA) — A military news reporter, who was on board the Black Hawk helicopter that crashed in Taiwan on Thursday, played a central role in the rescue efforts, as she managed to send several messages on her phone to a chat group after the chopper went down, according to sources.

Chen Ying-chu (陳映竹), a reporter with the Military News Agency, was one of the five survivors of the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crash in the mountains of Wulai in New Taipei.

After the chopper went off the radar at around 8 a.m. Thursday, mayday messages from Chen began showing up in a military chat group, saying that the helicopter had crashed and giving its location, according to sources.

Through those messages, the rescue teams were able to locate the wreckage and find five survivors, including Chen, who was trapped in the cabin, the sources said.

Eight military personnel died in the crash, including Taiwan’s top military officer, Chief of General Staff Shen Yi-ming (沈一鳴).

Shen, 62, along with 12 other military personnel, was traveling on the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter to a military base in Dong’ao, Yilan County for a pre-Lunar New Year inspection, the Ministry of National Defense said.

The ministry has not released any information on the possible cause of the crash.

Among the fatalities was Political Warfare Bureau Deputy Director Major General Yu Chin-wen (于親文), who was due to retire later this year.

Yu was described by his colleagues as a hardworking person, who would often burn the midnight oil to carry out his duties.

One of his mottos was “always hang in there,” his colleagues said, adding that he was also easygoing.

Former Ministry of National Defense spokesman Luo Shou-he (羅紹和), a retired major general who now heads a foodbank, said Yu was a kind person who donated regularly to the charity.

The crash also claimed the life of Major General Hung Hung-chun (洪鴻鈞) of the Office of the Deputy Chief of the General Staff for Intelligence, one of the few military elites in Taiwan who had received commando training in the United States.

His promotion in 2012 to major general at the age of 46 was celebrated in his home county of Kinmen, one of Taiwan’s outlying islands.