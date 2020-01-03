Taiwan NPM unveils ‘Ink-Painting Jelly’ of famous Chinese artwork

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The “Ink-painting Jelly,” a product designed by students from the National Taiwan University of Arts, recently received the National Palace Museum Award in the National Treasure Merchandise Design Competition.

The aforesaid jelly was created using a mold of the famous “Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains,” a black-and-white painting by Yuan Dynasty artist, Huang Gong-Wang. When you pour cream on the jelly, the “unfinished Chinese painting” suddenly takes shape.

This year’s competition featured two categories: “Graphic Art” and “Home Accessories.” The subject was “folk festivals” and contestants used the National Palace Museum’s Open Data platform to make creative products and extensions of national treasures.

Out of the 869 works of art submitted, only 7 won a prize this year, according to the organizers.