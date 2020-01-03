NPM Southern Branch launches VR art exhibition

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum (NPMSB) has joined hands with museums from across Europe to hold “A Carnival of Fantasies” — a VR (virtual reality) display of renowned paintings.

The participating museums include The Musée de l’Orangerie (Paris), Tate Britain, Mucha Foundation, and more. Among other highlights, the exhibit features Claude Monet’s “The Water Lily obsession,” Modigliani’s “The Ochre Atelier” and Mucha’s “The Slavs in Their Original Homeland.”

Another highlight is “Mona Lisa: Beyond the Glass,” one of the most important artworks in the Louvre. The VR display of the Mona Lisa and Leonardo da Vinci’s historical sources let you see details of the paintings with the help of laser technology.

The exhibition runs at the museum until May 26.

For more information, visit Southern Branch of National Palace Museum