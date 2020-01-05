Sweden beats Finland 3-2 to take bronze at world juniors

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Samuel Fagemo scored again to help Sweden beat defending champion Finland 3-2 and take bronze at the world junior hockey championship on Sunday.

Fagemo, the leading scorer of the tournament, scored his eighth goal to tie the game at 2 in the middle period before Linus Oberg netted the winner at Ostravar Arena in the eastern city of Ostrava.

Rasmus Sandin also had a goal for Sweden with Fagemo adding an assist.

Patrik Puistola and Matias Maccelli had a goal each for Finland.

Canada will face Russia in the gold medal game later Sunday.

___

