China Airlines to start direct Taoyuan-Chiang Mai flights June 23

TAIPEI (CNA) — China Airlines (CAL)said Monday it will begin direct flight services between Taiwan’s main airport in Taoyuan and Chiang Mai in northern Thailand on June 23, in a bid to build its presence in Southeast Asia.

The service will start with one roundtrip flight every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, using its Boeing 738 aircraft, the carrier said.

The flights will depart Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 7:30 a.m. and arrive in Chiang Mai at 10:20 a.m., while on the return leg they will leave Thailand at 11:20 a.m. and land in Taiwan at 4:35 p.m., CAL said.

As part of CAL’s expansion into Southeast Asia, it is also planning to launch regular flights to the popular tourist destination of Cebu in the Philippines in March.

CAL, Taiwan’s largest carrier, currently flies 356 roundtrip flights per week to 72 destinations across the world.

Currently, EVA Airways and AirAsia are the only carriers offering direct flight services between Taoyuan and Chiang Mai.