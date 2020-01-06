Germany’s 16 states: Lower Saxony

After Bavaria, Lower Saxony in the northwest of Germany is the second largest territorial state in Germany. The cultural scene is concentrated in the state capital Hanover. Lower Saxony is mainly rural – with picturesque villages and diverse natural landscapes from the Weserbergland in the south to the North Sea coast, which is only bordered by the East Frisian Islands.

National Park Wadden Sea

If you are looking for sweeping expanses, wind and ocean waves, the seven islands in the Lower Saxony Wadden Sea National Park are the right place for you. The first German North Sea spa opened as early as 1797 on the second largest, Norderney. Today, the island attracts not only bathers, but also many nature lovers. Check-in travel magazine presenter Lukas Stege has tips on land and water.

State capital Hanover

The trade fair city of Hannover is also the largest city in Lower Saxony. Among the sights in this once fortified city and royal seat is Hanover’s Adventure Zoo, which is considered one of Germany’s most beautiful zoos. Nicole Frölich, who hosts our TV show Check-in, even got a kiss from an animal there.

Green pleasure: the Herrenhausen Gardens

The Great Garden dates back to the time when Hanover was the royal capital. It is the 50 hectare heart of the Herrenhausen Gardens and a living testimony to baroque garden splendor with an 80 meter high water fountain.

Hämelschenburg Castle

In the hilly Weserbergland in the very south of Lower Saxony, a special architectural style dominates the half-timbered towns and villages: the Weser Renaissance, a North German variant of the Italian Renaissance. A masterpiece is the moated castle “Hämelschenburg”.

A highlight in a 360-degree video

For all its biodiversity, the area in the south-eastern part of the North Sea, the Wadden Sea, was designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2009.

Use the mouse on your computer or your finger on your smartphone to choose what you want to see. Click on the video and drag the image sections wherever you want. If you are using a PC, use Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox as a browser. And if you have VR glasses, you can watch the video in virtual reality.

