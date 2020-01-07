El Nido No. 1 emerging travel destination for Taiwanese

TAIPEI (CNA) — El Nido in the Philippines is the most popular emerging travel destination for Taiwanese tourists, according to an analysis released Dec. 26 by online travel website Booking.com.

According to the website, the top five emerging travel destinations for Taiwanese travelers in 2020 is El Nido, followed by Göreme in Turkey, Chiang Rai in Thailand, Kitakyushu in Japan and Seogwipo in South Korea.

The destinations received the highest jumps in bookings between August 2018 and June 2019 compared to data from the same period of last year, according to the website.

The site credited El Nido’s beautiful natural landscape, which comprises limestone cliffs, white sand beaches and lagoons, for its popularity amongst tourists, while Göreme’s rock formations and churches are the town’s biggest draw for visitors.

The website also released a list of what it described as the most popular 2020 emerging travel destinations for tourists from around the world, which include Seogwipo in South Korea, Zabljak in Montenegro and Yerevan in Armenia.

Seogwipo, the second-largest city on South Korea’s Jeju Island, is a popular spot for tourists from around the world, where travelers can scuba-dive, hike and enjoy traditional Korean cuisine, the site said.