Taiwan seeks to send experts to Wuhan amid mysterious virus outbreak

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Monday that it has asked China to allow it to send people to the central Chinese city of Wuhan in order to gain a better understanding of a mysterious respiratory disease outbreak that has so far infected 59 people.

Based on the “Cross-Strait Cooperation Agreement on Medicine and Public Health Affairs” signed in 2011, the CDC said it has already filed an application with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, adding that it hopes to receive authorization from the authority as it did in several previous cases.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) said Taiwan wants to send health experts to Wuhan to observe the clinical manifestations in patients who contract the virus and also to learn more about the disease.

Gaining access to the patients is critical for epidemic monitoring and diagnosis, Chou told reporters at a press event in Taipei.

In addition, the fact this could be a new disease, makes such a trip even more important, he added.

China’s disease and prevention center have so far ruled out influenza, avian influenza, adenovirus, SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) as causes of the outbreak, speculating that the source could be an animal infection originating in the city’s Huanan Seafood Market.

Asked whether other countries have sent health experts to Wuhan, the director-general said all he knows is that the World Health Organization (WHO) is aware of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, he also warned Taiwanese travelers visiting Wuhan to take precautions, wash their hands regularly, wear a surgical mask, and avoid contact with birds or wild animals, as well as crowded public spaces.

On Sunday, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission issued a press release noting that a total of 59 cases of the virus have been reported, of which seven are considered serious.