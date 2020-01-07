Fox, Hield score 21 apiece as Kings beat Warriors 111-98

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 21 points and seven assists, Buddy Hield also scored 21 and the Sacramento Kings thumped the Golden State Warriors 111-98 on Monday night.

Trevor Ariza added a season-high 18 points and six rebounds for the Kings, and Harrison Barnes scored 18 as well. Sacramento led by 31 on the way to winning for only the second time in 11 games, allowing coach Luke Walton to rest most of his starters in the fourth quarter.

It was the Kings’ second lopsided win over the Warriors this season, having beaten Golden State 100-79 on the road Dec. 15.

Glenn Robinson III had 16 points and five rebounds for Golden State. Omari Spellman added 13 points and six rebounds. The Warriors, who played without Draymond Green and D’Angelo Russell, have lost five straight after a season-high four-game winning streak.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected late in the second quarter after getting hit with consecutive technical fouls by referee Jason Goldenberg. Kerr appeared initially upset about a continuation call that went the Kings’ way, then erupted after Golden State did not receive a similar call. Kerr angrily walked onto the court after the second technical and yelled at Goldenberg before leaving.

Ariza shot 7 of 9 after coming off the bench. He made five of his first six shots, including a pair of 3-pointers and two dunks to get the Kings off to a quick start. Barnes added a 3 that put Sacramento ahead 44-28.

Hield and Corey Joseph hit back-to-back 3s and Harry Giles followed with a floater to make it 83-52 in the third.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Assistant coach Mike Brown took over after Kerr was ejected. … Golden State shot 5 of 26 on 3-pointers. … Green (left ankle sprain) and Russell (bruised right shoulder) were held out.

Kings: Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle soreness) did not play. … Sacramento had lost four straight home games to the Warriors dating to 2017. … Giles was whistled for a technical foul in the fourth quarter. … Former Kings guard Mike Bibby, who played seven seasons in Sacramento, sat courtside next to owner Vivek Ranadive.

MORE PAIN FOR THE KINGS

Already short on big men with Marvin Bagley III unavailable because of a left foot sprain, the Kings took another hit when Richaun Holmes left the game with a right shoulder injury. There was no immediate update on Holmes’ status, but any extended absence would be a big blow. Holmes leads Sacramento with 13 double-doubles.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host NBA-leading Milwaukee on Wednesday. Golden State has won five of the last seven against the Bucks dating to 2015.

Kings: Play at Phoenix on Tuesday. The Suns have won two of three against Sacramento this season.

___

