KMT questions constitutionality of Anti-Infiltration Law in rare tweet

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — In a last-ditch effort to reach English-speaking observers in the twitter world, the Kuomintang (KMT) questioned on Tuesday the constitutionality of the recently passed Anti-Infiltration Law and Taiwan government’s eventual role in Hong Kong protests in a rare English-only tweet.

Under the header “President Tsai Should Clarify If Advocating Reunification of the Nation Constitutes ‘Treason,’” the tweet came after the German press Deutsche Welle published on Thursday an article titled “Exclusive: ‘advocating unification might constitute treason.’”

The article was based on an interview with Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) re-election campaign spokeswoman, Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀), who resigned two days later amid heavy criticism.

The foreign media later amended the title of the article by adjusting the quotation marks, saying that it was not a direct quote from Lin. The title now reads “Exclusive: advocating unification might constitute ‘treason’”.

In the tweet, KMT cited freedom of speech as a constitutional right, calling the Tsai administration as having “double standards” against pro-unification advocates.

In response, Lee Yen-jong (李晏榕), spokesperson of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), told The China Post that one will not be found guilty of treason for thinking about or expressing support for unification through words.

However, should thoughts turn into action, it would be up to the court to decide based on current laws, including the aforesaid Anti-Infiltration Law passed 67 to zero votes on Dec. 31, 2019.

Apart from denouncing the Anti-Infiltration Law, the tweet touched upon a range of issues closely related to cross-strait affairs in a list of seven items.

KMT reiterated its opposition against Beijing’s one country, two systems framework, which is one of a few things the KMT in line with the ruling.

It then boasted itself as the sole mean of communication with the Communist Party of China and the guardian of Taiwanese students and workers in China and Chinese spouses in Taiwan.

Last on the list of demands, the KMT tweet asked Tsai to explain its role in Hong Kong’s anti-extradition protests. Calling protesters “violent radicals,” the opposition party questioned if the Tsai administration made “any political promise of any kind” to those who sought political asylum in Taiwan.

