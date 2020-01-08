2020全球最安全航空 澳洲航空奪冠、長榮航空再度上榜 | Eva Air is third safest airline globally: Airline Ratings

【看英文中國郵報學英文】國際航空專業評鑑網站 AirlineRatings 近日公布 2020 年全球最安全航空公司名單，再度由澳洲航空奪冠、紐西蘭航空排名第二，長榮航空獲得第三名好成績。

EVA Air ranks third, right behind Qantas and Air New Zealand, in the list of the top 20 safest airlines for 2020, according to Airline Ratings, a Website that reviews airline safety and products.

國際航空專業評鑑網站 AirlineRatings 每年都會遴選出全球最安全航空公司，評選標準包括安全創新、營運績效、政府審查、航空公司死亡事故紀錄、航空公司營運史、失事紀錄等標準，評選全球 405 家航空公司。

The website selects the world’s safest airlines out of 405 airlines each year, based on their safety innovation, operational excellence, government review, fatal accident records and their operating history.

其他入選航空包括：阿提哈德航空、卡達航空、新加坡航空、阿聯酋航空、阿拉斯加航空、國泰航空、維珍澳洲航空、夏威夷航空、維珍航空、葡萄牙航空、北歐航空、皇家約旦航空、瑞士航空、芬蘭航空、漢莎航空、愛爾蘭航空、荷蘭皇家航空。

The other airlines among the aforesaid list include Etihad, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Alaska Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, Virgin Australia, Hawaiian Airlines, Virgin Atlantic Airlines, TAP Portugal, SAS, Royal Jordanian, Swiss, Finnair, Lufthansa, Aer Lingus, and KLM.

根據網站公布結果， 2020 年全球最安全航空公司，長榮航空獲得第三名好成績，這也是繼去年 11 月獲得「 2020 全球最佳航空」第 8 名後，再度獲得國際肯定。

At the end of last year, Eva Air secured the eighth spot in the list of the world’s best airlines for 2020, according to the Airline Ratings website.