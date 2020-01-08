Kaohsiung Weiwuying Street Art Village becomes Taiwan largest outdoor street art gallery

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Located in the Lingya District in the southern city of Kaohsiung, Weiwuying Street Art Village has become the largest street art community in Taiwan.

The village is a lively place where foreign and local street artists gather to create artworks on a variety of mediums, including walls, rooftops and pavements.

Against this backdrop, this year’s Lingya Wallriors Street Art Festival has attracted 48 artists from 24 countries from around the world.

Over the past four years, 106 wall paintings have been completed by various artists. In addition to telephone poles, electrical boxes and fences, a range of buildings, old and new, all boast new colors thanks to the annual festival.

The whole village has been transformed into a large canvas.

The tallest mural painting in Taiwan, titled “Welcome to My Room,” stands beside the exit 5 of Kaohsiung Weiwuying MRT Station.

Taiwanese artist Bamboo Yang created the three-story mural painting which features the mural painting of a giant bookcase. It is a landmark mural of the village.

The painted walls feature various themes, such as Cambodian artist Fonki’s “Matsu,” Italian artist Tella’s “Light in Kaohsiung,” and Argentine artist Elian Chali’s “Sewing Corner.”

Also, French artist Nicolas Barrome Forgues spent nine days completing the 100-meters-long street graffiti on Lane 9, Chengqing Road. The painting is titled “Every Year Has Fish.”