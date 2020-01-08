台南鹽水月津港燈節結合AR 穿梭古今虛實之間｜Tainan Yuejin Lantern Festival to light up historical site

【看英文中國郵報學英文】每到元宵節，台南鹽水總是吸引各地人潮參與蜂炮活動。在此之前，由台南市政府主辦的月津港燈節將搶先於1月18日開跑，邀請20逾組國內外藝術家，以「海市蜃樓」為主題在小鎮各處放置裝置藝術，讓遊客感受月津港的歷史風華。

The Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival in Tainan always attracts thousands of visitors from around the world. The traditional celebration, which is slated for Jan. 18, will feature more than 20 artists from both Taiwan and abroad who created art installations on the theme: “Mirage.”

月津港燈節今年邁入第十屆，搭配11月搶先開幕的「月之美術館」，舉辦各式工作坊並在小鎮巷弄內設置裝置藝術，凝聚地方共識。月之美術館分成六條路線，結合鹽水在地特色，加上裝置藝術，將整個鹽水鎮變成美術館。其中，連成巷的可愛兔子、巷弄內的彩繪圍牆都是不可錯過的特色景點。

In addition to the tenth Yanshui Beehive Fireworks, the YueJin Art Museum has organized workshops and art installations along the streets in Yanshui District in hopes of bringing local communities together. There are six themed routes within the district boasting various types of decorations, including rabbits on the Liancheng Lane and mural paintings.

曾獲德國紅點傳達設計獎的月津港燈節配合主題「虛實轉化」，結合擴增實境（AR），在各處放置結合藝術的拍照濾鏡，讓遊客看到藝術的不同面向。

The Yuejin Lantern Festival won the Communication Design Award of the Red Dot Design Award in 2018. This year, the festival has incorporated augmented reality to filter through the art installations, inviting visitors to experience a new perspective in art.

在地藝術家禹禹工作室的作品《光際，之間》在夜晚搭配燈光照射，成為燈節必看裝置藝術。

Among other highlights, works by Yuyu art studio feature some light decorations above the river. It is one of the must-see works during the lantern festival.

除了本地藝術家，首次來台的荷蘭藝術家Ralf Westerhof，將生活中常見的街景，以光影線條呈現，創作出《光繪生活》，讓觀眾感受燈光帶來的趣味性，並認識台南的月津港。

In addition to local artists, a Dutch artist, Ralf Westerhof, created a light installation, titled “Drawn in Light,” that highlights the history of the Yuejin port.

此外，日本藝術家千田泰廣的《崩世光景》也是不可錯過的裝置藝術，觀眾站在作品前影子會投射在雲霧裡，宛如置身於蜂炮場景，帶來相當的聲光震撼。

Another highlight is Japanese artist Yasuhiro Chida’s artwork, named “Brocken.” When you stand in front of the work, your reflection is projected on the screen with magical lighting, making you feel immersed in the Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival.

2020 月津港燈節 ｜2020 Tainan Yuejin Lanter Festival

地點：台南市鹽水區月津港 | Location: Yuejin port, Yanshui District in Tainan City

時間：2020年1月18日至2月16日 | Date: Jan. 18 – Feb. 16

開幕活動：1月18日19:00 | Opening: Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

月之美術館 | YueJin Art Museum

地點：中正路立面、月津故事館、一銀巷、連成巷、王爺巷、魚鱗巷 | Location: Jhong Jheng Rd., yuejin_history house, Yi Yin Lane, Lian Cheng, Wang Yeh Siang and Yu Lin Lane

時間：即日起至2020年2月16日(日) | Date: The event will run until Feb. 16 2020

每日點燈時間：18:00~22:00 | Lighting Time: 6-10 p.m. everyday

更多資訊請參考：月之美術館｜For more information, visit YueJin Art Museum