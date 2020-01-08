More than 200 foreign media reporters to cover Taiwan’s election

TAIPEI (CNA) — More than 200 foreign media reporters and correspondents will cover Taiwan’s upcoming presidential and legislative elections from inside the country, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

With less than five days to go before election day, more than 150 foreign media reporters and 60 foreign correspondents based in Taiwan have registered with MOFA to cover the election, spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said at a regular press conference Tuesday.

These reporters represent about 100 foreign media outlets and the ministry has been providing them with assistance, including expediting applications for coverage permits and media credentials from the Central Election Commission (CEC), Ou said.

“The international community and foreign media have shown a high level of interest in the upcoming presidential and legislative elections,” she said.

Citing respect for privacy, Ou declined to list the media outlets covering the election, saying only that “most major media organizations have sent reporters to Taiwan.”

However, reporters from the German Press Agency, Swiss Radio and Television, and the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph, among others, were seen at a press conference called by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislative candidate Enoch Wu (吳怡農) Tuesday.

Reporters from foreign media outlets will visit the CEC, party headquarters and attend a briefing by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Taiwan’s election process, according to MOFA.

Meanwhile, Ke Liang-ruey (柯良叡), deputy chief of the ministry’s Department of European Affairs, said three delegations from Europe are currently in Taiwan to observe the elections.

The delegations from Sweden and Ireland are composed of four and five parliamentarians respectively, while the third from Denmark is composed of five scholars and researchers. They will be observing Taiwan’s election process at various polling stations and the CEC monitoring center, Ke said.

Several think tanks from the U.S. and Europe are also expected to send representatives to Taiwan to observe the elections, according to MOFA.

Taiwan’s presidential and legislative elections will be held on Jan. 11, 2020.

The presidential election is a three-way contest between Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the DPP, Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Kuomintang (KMT) and James Soong (宋楚瑜) of the People First Party (PFP).

In addition, more than 600 candidates will vie for 113 seats in the Legislative election.