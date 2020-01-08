FB to roll out ‘voter megaphone’ service in Taiwan for elections

TAIPEI (CNA) — Facebook will again roll out its “voter megaphone” service in Taiwan Jan. 11 for the presidential and legislative elections, to encourage voters to cast their ballots, according to the social media platform.

Facebook users in Taiwan who claim to be 20 years old — the legal voting age — will see a notification banner on their personal page on election day urging them to vote, Facebook Taiwan told CNA.

The banner will also direct voters to the Central Election Committee (CEC) website at https://reurl.cc/rlqX7Z for information such as where and how to vote, Facebook Taiwan said.

This will be the third time Facebook has provided the service following Taiwan’s 2016 presidential election and 2018 local elections, according to an industry source.

Facebook has also introduced the service in other Asian countries, including South Korea, Japan and India, the source said.

The CEC has been closely cooperating with Facebook Taiwan to get new ideas on educating voters through the social media platform. The CEC one-stop 2020 elections page was set up with suggestions from Facebook, the source added.