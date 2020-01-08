Cuban pitcher Miranda to join Taiwan CPBL after Chinese New Year

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Chinatrust Brothers (中信兄弟) in the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL, 中華職業棒球大聯盟) has signed a deal with Ariel Miranda, a Cuban professional baseball pitcher who was on self-training in the United States.

Miranda will come to Taiwan after Lunar New Year, according to Chinatrust Brothers’ announcement on Tuesday, according to Chinese-language media.

Miranda, a 30-year-old pitcher, played in the Major League Baseball from 2016 to 2018 and finished with a record of 186 strikes, 13–9 win-loss in 40 games as a starting pitcher.

From 2018-2019, Miranda signed with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball, playing as a starting pitcher with a record of 98 strikes, a 13–6 win-loss in 26 games.

Nick Addition, the scout working on behalf of the Chinatrust Brothers, recently visited Miranda and his wife in the U.S. and answered their questions about playing baseball in Taiwan.

In response to media inquiries, Miranda expressed his appreciation to the Chinatrust Brothers for having this opportunity to play in the CPBL in a video.

The Chinatrust Brothers has already signed contracts with José De Paula and Miranda, while the team has also undergone the details of the contract with Mitch Lively.

It is expected that another foreign player will join the team and strengthen the team’s pitching, promising an exciting new baseball season in Taiwan.