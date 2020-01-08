Taiwan passport world’s 32nd most powerful: Henley & Partners

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taiwan’s passport ranks 32nd on a list of the world’s most powerful passports, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 146 destinations, according to a global passport power survey issued Tuesday.

Taiwan was down one notch on the 2020 list from last quarter, but well ahead of China in 72nd spot with accessibility to 71 destinations, according to the survey by London-based Henley & Partners.

Japan tops the list for three consecutive years with accessibility to 191 destinations, followed in second place by Singapore with 190 and in third by South Korea and Germany with 189, according to the survey.

Italy and Finland are in fourth (188), Spain, Luxembourg and Denmark in fifth (187), and Sweden and France in sixth (186), it indicated.

Completing the top 10 are Switzerland, Portugal, Netherlands, Ireland and Austria (185) in seventh, United States, United Kingdom, Norway, Greece, Belgium (184) in eighth, New Zealand, Malta, Czech Republic, Canada, Australia (183) at ninth and Slovakia, Lithuania, Hungary (181) at 10th.

At the bottom of the list is Afghanistan, with its passport holders allowed access to only 26 countries and territories.

Christian H. Kälin, chairman of Henley & Partners and the inventor of the passport index concept, said the latest ranking provides a fascinating insight into a rapidly changing world.

“Asian countries’ dominance of the top spots is a clear argument for the benefits of open-door policies and the introduction of mutually beneficial trade agreements,” he said.

“Over the past few years, we have seen the world adapt to mobility as a permanent condition of global life. The latest rankings show that the countries that embrace this reality are thriving, with their citizens enjoying ever-increasing passport power and the array of benefits that come with it.”

The Henley Passport Index, one of several indexes created by financial firms to rank global passports, is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations.