影／被韓國瑜狂call　杜力直播氣炸開嗆：你打給我個屁！｜’Dooley’ lashes out at Taiwan robocalls

【看英文中國郵報學英文】來台定居 16 年的藝人杜力是台灣綜藝節目的常客。2020台灣大選進入最後倒數，身為美國人的杜力7日（昨）在臉書開直播表示：「台灣朋友我一些事情要跟你們商量一下…請你們好好聽！」接著話鋒一轉，他提到自己近來狂接到國民黨總統候選人韓國瑜的「拜票電話」，讓他感到十分無奈，並開玩笑嗆道：「你打給我個屁！」

American singer Matthew Candler, also known as “Dooley,” has lived in Taiwan for 16 years, often appearing on talk shows in Taiwan. In response to the upcoming presidential election, Candler live-streamed on Facebook on Tuesday, saying that he has received many political robocalls from the Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Mayor Han Kuo-yu which make him feel helpless.

杜力 7 日晚間在臉書開直播在影片中說道：「台灣朋友我現在有些話要跟你們講，我很愛台灣，我待在這裡已經 16 年了，我已經感覺我真的是台灣人…」接著話鋒一轉，杜力突然表示：「如果韓國瑜再打電話給我，跟我說我要投他一票，我一定會生氣！」

In the Facebook live stream, Candler said that he has lived in Taiwan for 16 years, and he felt like he is Taiwanese, but if robocalls continue to call to convince him to vote, he thinks that he will become mad.

他無奈地說：「不是因為我沒有支持他，或是我支持蔡英文。我就是沒有投票權！你打電話給我個屁！沒有用，你可以不要再打給我嗎？」

He added: “It’s not because that I’m not supporting him or current leader Tsai Ing-wen but because I don’t have the right to vote. There’s no point calling me, so could you stop it?”

而這番開玩笑的「暴怒嗆聲」，也讓許多網友看完都笑翻，紛紛留言表示：「還好我沒有接到，不然我也會跟你一樣生氣」、「笑死！杜力超可愛」、「我大笑哈哈哈！我也接了 2 次超煩！」

In response to Candler’s live stream, some netizens said: “I would be mad as well if I received that phone calls.” Another said, “Dooley is so funny,” and others added that I’d got two phone calls and it’s annoying.

