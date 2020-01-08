中華職棒／兄弟補進大聯盟等級洋投 左投米蘭達年後報到 | Cuban pitcher Miranda to join Taiwan CPBL after Chinese New Year

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中信兄弟球團週二宣佈，已與新洋投米蘭達（Ariel Miranda）簽約，米蘭達目前於美國自主訓練，預計過完年來臺灣報到。

Chinatrust Brothers in the Chinese Professional Baseball League has signed a deal with Ariel Miranda, a Cuban professional baseball pitcher who was on self-training in the United States.

Miranda will come to Taiwan after Lunar New Year, according to Chinatrust Brothers’ announcement on Tuesday, according to Chinese-language media.

米蘭達為古巴籍球員，30 歲，左投左打。2016-2018年於大聯盟出賽 44 場，其中 40 場為先發出賽，223 局的投球中，送出 186 次三振，拿下 13 勝 9 敗。2018-2019 年赴日職發展，出賽 26 場皆為先發，133.2 局的投球中，送出 98 次三振，拿下 13 勝 6 敗。

Miranda, a 30-year-old pitcher, played in the Major League Baseball from 2016 to 2018 and finished with a record of 186 strikes, 13–9 win-loss in 40 games as a starting pitcher.

From 2018-2019, Miranda signed with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball, playing as a starting pitcher with a record of 98 strikes, a 13–6 win-loss in 26 games.

日前中信兄弟國際球探艾迪頓（Nick Additon）親自帶著妻子前往拜訪米蘭達，解答米蘭達與米蘭達妻子對於來臺灣打球的疑問，也讓米蘭達更加了解中信兄弟。米蘭達也透過鏡頭對中信兄弟球團表達感謝：「對於擁有這個機會，我非常開心，希望我保持好的一面，在新的一年拿下冠軍！」

Nick Addition, the scout working on behalf of the Chinatrust Brothers, recently visited Miranda and his wife in the U.S. and answered their questions about playing baseball in Taiwan.

In response to media inquiries, Miranda expressed his appreciation to the Chinatrust Brothers for having this opportunity to play in the CPBL in a video.

中信兄弟目前已與德保拉（José De Paula）、米蘭達簽約，與萊福力（Mitch Lively）也進入談約細節，預計將再補強一位洋助人，以完整及強化中信兄弟投手戰力！

The Chinatrust Brothers has already signed contracts with José De Paula and Miranda, while the team has also undergone the details of the contract with Mitch Lively.

It is expected that another foreign player will join the team and strengthen the team’s pitching, promising an exciting new baseball season in Taiwan.