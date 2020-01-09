Aussie media cites KMT official in defecting Chinese spy case

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The case of the alleged Chinese spy Wang Liqiang (王立強) took a surprising turn late Wednesday night when an Australian media published a story involving a high-ranking KMT official in the scandal.

According to The Age, Kuomintang (KMT) Deputy Secretary and former legislator Alex Tsai (蔡正元) was involved in threatening Wang to recant his story and requesting to implicate the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in alleged corruption.

Wang drew global attention in November when he reportedly told more than one Australian news outlet that he had worked on behalf of the Beijing intelligence community to interfere in democracy movements in Taiwan.

The Age alleged that sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said Australian security agencies have learned that Wang was bribed and threatened last Christmas Eve, warning that he could be sent back to China or killed unless he retracted his story.

The paper alleged that Tsai and a Chinese businessman, surnamed Sun, were the two men involved in this misconduct.

Based on the reporting, the two men provided Wang with a script and had him recording a video message in which Wang would claim that he was not a Chinese spy and that the DPP had bribed him to fabricate the whole story.

The paper reported that the Australian Federal Police has opened an investigation into the alleged threats and is taking them seriously.

The article shocked the country and it heads to one of the most critical presidential elections in two days. Candidates’ China policy and relationship with the Chinese Communist Party is the deciding factor for many voters.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), more than 200 foreign media reporters and correspondents are covering the elections from inside the country. The result of this election is expected to send ripples through China, Asia and the world.