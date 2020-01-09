KMT releases tape of controversial interview, calls reporting ‘biased’

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Less than 12 hours after Australian media The Age dropped yet another bomb in the case of the alleged Chinese spy Wang Liqiang (王立強), Kuomintang (KMT) Deputy Secretary Alex Tsai (蔡正元) on Thursday refuted accusations of bribery and menace.

Tsai admitted to being in contact with Wang but said that the communication was innocent.

In a video clip shown during the press conference, Tsai is seen video-calling a man that appeared to be Wang. In the background, there was the sound of children playing.

Wang didn’t appear to be intimidated by the KMT official in the video.

The conversation went casually, during which Wang said to Tsai “I will give you a lot what you want” and “If possible, can my request first be…”.

The sentence was cut short by Tsai. It is unclear from the video what the request was, however, it seems mutually understood by both men.

According to The Age, Tsai and a Chinese businessman named Sun provided Wang with a script and had him recording a video message in which Wang would claim that he was not a Chinese spy and that the DPP had bribed him to fabricate the whole story.

Also played at the press conference was a 14-mins long phone interview between two men who identified themselves as Sun Tien-chun (孫天群), the Chinese businessman The Age alleged to have threatened Wang, and Alex Joske (周安瀾), The Age journalist whose team broke the story last year. It is unclear how Tsai obtained the tape.

In the audio recording, the man who identified himself as Sun said repeatedly that Wang is as “fake Chinese spy” and that “he’s a nobody” in their social circle.

When asked, Sun admitted to having offered to pay off debt for Wang should he “come clean”, however Sun refused to call the offering an act of bribery.

Regarding Tsai’s involvement, Sun said in the tape that Tsai was contacted by him to convince Wang to come clean, not the other way around. Sun also denied threatening Wang.

Follow Mimi Hsin Hsuan Sun on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mimihhsun