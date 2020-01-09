郭台銘拜票力挺一芳，說要請川普喝一杯｜Foxconn founder wants to bring Yifang Fruit Tea to Donald Trump

【看英文中國郵報學英文】鴻海集團創辦人郭台銘在週二允諾要一芳水果茶帶到世界各地，甚至說要請川普喝一杯。

Terry Gou (郭台銘), the founder of the electronic manufacturing giant Foxconn, more commonly known by English speakers as the Taiwanese businessman who met with Donald Trump, promised on Tuesday to expand Yifang Fruit Tea (一芳水果茶), a famous and controversial tea chain to the world and even suggested to buy Trump a cup.

郭台銘週二和親民黨不分區候選人劉宥彤、蔡沁瑜在台中市區掃街拜票，途中來到一芳廟東門市時，郭台銘特別停下腳步簽名。他在廟東門市店門口的木製門板上寫下「一芳水果茶，我們支持你，永遠的中華民國派」。

Gou was rallying for two local People First Party (PFP) legislative candidates in Taichung when he stopped by the fruit tea store. He signed on a side of the wooden doorframe on the storefront and wrote “Yifang Fruit Tea, we support you, the forever loyal supporters of the Republic of China” in Mandarin.

去年，在香港反送中抗爭期間，一芳水果茶曾在其官方微博發表聲明公開支持一國兩制，並堅決反對香港「暴力罷工」。

Yifang Fruit Tea was boycotted for months last year, when the company openly supported China’s One Country Two System policy and denounced what it called “a violent strike” in a Weibo post during the island’s anti-extradition law protests.

隨後，一芳水果茶的台灣和香港總部分別發表聲明撇清關係。一家位於台北的分店更直接在臉書上表示「不認同香港一芳水果茶發出的聲明，我們反對一國兩制、堅信身而為人都應享有自由跟民主」。

The brand’s Taiwan and Hong Kong headquarters later issued statements disowning the post. One franchise in Taipei posted on Facebook that “We don’t agree with the post written by the Hong Kong outlets. We disagree with the ‘one country, two systems’ policy and believe that all men are entitled to freedom and democracy”. But boycotts had already begun.

週二也在現場的一芳董事長柯梓凱透露，「一芳事件」發生時，郭台銘親自找到他鼓勵他，讓他特別感動和感謝。

Yifang Fruit Tea CEO Ko Tze-kang (柯梓凱) told local news reporters on Tuesday that he’s grateful to Gou because the Gou had called and encouraged him during the tough times.

郭台銘說，鴻海在全世界16個國家都有工廠，承諾「只要有工廠的地方就會有一芳的存在」。根據一芳水果茶的官方網站，目前一芳在美國已有17家分店。

With factories located in sixteen countries around the world, Gou promised to bring Yifang wherever the company goes. “Where there’s a factory, there’s Yifang,” Gou said. The chain currently has more than 15 stores in the U.S.

