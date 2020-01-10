Formosa Plastics Group to give 4.94 months’ wages as year-end bonuses

TAIPEI (CNA) — The Formosa Plastics Group (FPG), one of the largest conglomerates in Taiwan, has decided to issue year-end bonuses equivalent to 4.94 months-worth of salary.

The planned year-end bonuses, which are expected to given out ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday that starts Jan. 23 to celebrate the Year of the Rat, is lower than the 5.83 months-worth of salary the company handed out the previous year, as its major entities felt the pinch of the global trade war and saw their profits falling sharply.

FPG’s year-end bonuses are closely watched by the market because they tend to set a benchmark for Taiwan’s old economy industrial sector.

The group announced the year-end bonus payout plan Monday before the four major FPG entities — Formosa Plastics Corp., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp., and Formosa Petrochemical Corp. — are scheduled to release their fourth-quarter results Friday.

In the first nine months of last year, the four FPG subsidiaries posted an aggregate net profit of NT$109.82 billion (US$3.65 billion), down 46.9 percent from a year earlier.

The four subsidiaries’ sales have been hurt by lower raw material prices amid trade friction between the United States and China, which weakened demand, market analysts said.

According to the group, the average of EPS before tax of the four entities for the entire 2019 stood at 4.84 on an unaudited basis.

Based on a formula for calculating year-end bonuses, the four entities will use the average NT$4.1 in EPS before tax as a threshold to issue 4.5 months of wage as year-end bonuses; and whenever the EPS before tax rises or fall by NT$1, the bonuses will be raised or cut by 0.6 months of wage.

The FPG labor union said the year-end bonuses are acceptable, given the deteriorating bottom lines of the four major entities because of the global trade disputes.

Despite the unfavorable circumstances, the union said, the group’s employees tried their best to fulfill their duties and help the group develop, so its representatives will ask for cash gifts as an additional reward for the employee efforts.

In the previous year, FPG also gave a cash gift of NT$15,000 in addition to the year-end bonus, but the group decided to scrap the gift in the future after raising the ceiling for year-end bonuses to seven months of salary from the previous six months.

On Friday, FPG President Wang Wen-yuan (王文淵) is expected to meet with the union’s representatives to discuss the extra cash perk.