MOTC to build new railway connecting high speed rail, TRA lines

TAIPEI (CNA) — Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said Wednesday a spur line will be built to connect a high-speed rail station and regular railway station in central Taiwan to boost local tourism.

The NT$1.818 billion (US$59.7 million) project will allow bullet train passengers to get off at Changhua Station and transfer directly to the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA’s) Tianzhong Station, where they can take the scenic Jiji Line to visit other townships in the area.

Construction of the 3-kilometer project, which received initial approval of the Cabinet in September 2019, could start by the end of 2022 and take four years, according to Lin.

Lin said the ministry will spend another NT$2.3 billion to modernize the Jiji Line by 2025 that will shorten service intervals from 80 minutes to 60 minutes.

The announcement came just three days before Taiwan holds its presidential and legislative elections on Saturday.

It was the latest in a series of future projects with sizable price tags the government has announced in the run-up to election day.