McDonald’s announces price hikes from Jan. 15

TAIPEI (CNA) — American fast food chain McDonald’s said Friday that it will raise its prices in Taiwan by an average of 1.1 percent, just one day after a 3.4 percent price hike was announced by Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

In a press release, the company said the pricing changes will take effect Jan. 15 and are a reflection of rising labor costs, among other operational concerns.

Taiwan’s hourly minimum wage was adjusted to NT$158 (US$5.26) in 2020, up from NT$150 in 2019 and NT$140 in 2018.

According to the press release, of the 95 individual items and combinations on its menu, prices will be raised for 40 and decreased for six, while the remaining 49 will be unaffected.

Among the more notable changes, the price of a six-piece portion of chicken nuggets will increase by NT$1, while a value meal that includes nuggets will cost NT$5 more.

In contrast, the prices of McFish and McChicken sandwiches will drop by NT$5, whether they are ordered individually or as part of a value meal.

Wang Shu-hui (王淑慧), senior executive officer of the government’s Consumer Protection Committee, said that in addition to McDonald’s and KFC, Burger King has also made pricing adjustments planned for Jan. 17, while MOS Burger has confirmed that it currently has no plans to alter its prices.

In the case of Burger King, Wang said, the company justified its decision by noting that it has not raised its prices since 2015.