Aircraft parts maker Spirit announces 2,800 layoffs

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems has announced it is laying off 2,800 employees at its Wichita, Kansas, facility due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.

Employees will be paid for the 60-day notice period. Affected employees will leave the company beginning Jan. 22.

Spirit is a major supplier on the 737 Max program, making about 70% of the airplane’s structure including the entire fuselage and other parts.

The MAX represents more than half of Spirit’s annual income.