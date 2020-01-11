Presidential candidates cast votes

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taiwan’s three presidential candidates cast their ballots in the presidential and legislative elections Saturday.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) voted at Hsiulang Elementary School in Yonghe, New Taipei. at 9 a.m. Tsai, one of the three candidates in the presidential election, stood in line to get a ballot before completing the voting process in about 20 minutes.

Praising the good weather, Tsai of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said she hoped voters across the country exercise their right to vote to ensure Taiwan’s democracy is robust and the electoral process runs smoothly.

Main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) voted at a temple in Kaohsiung’s Linyun Distric Saturday morning, accompanied by his daughter Han Bing (韓冰). They did not talk to the media after casting their ballots.

James Soong (宋楚瑜), presidential candidate of the smaller People First Party (PFP), who voted at a polling station in Tamsui at about 9:30 a.m. said after casting his ballots that he was pleased to see voting proceeding in a peaceful way, showcasing the country as a model for democracy.

At the polling station, he greeted a wheelchair-bound centenarian, wishing him a happy Chinese new year.

Meanwhile, Tsi’s running mate Lai Ching-teh (賴清德), who showed up at a polling station in Tainan, exhorted people to take advantage of the good weather to vote and jointly decide the future of Taiwan.

A total of 17,226 polling stations across Taiwan opened at 8 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m.. Voters receive the three ballots upon entry, one for the presidential election, one for the district legislative election and one for a political party. Each one has to be filled in and placed into the corresponding ballot box in a voting booth, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Voters are being prohibited from entering polling stations after 4 p.m., but those who are already inside will be allowed to vote, the CEC said.

CEC officials expect the voting process to finish before 4:30 p.m. when counting will begin and full results are expected to be known by 10 p.m.

There are about 19.31 million eligible voters on Taiwan proper and the outlying islands of Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu for the presidential and legislative elections.

About 1.18 million 20-23 year-olds, accounting for 6 percent of the electorate, are eligible to vote in the elections for the first time, the CEC said.

In the legislative election, of the 113 seats that make up the legislature 73 are elected directly in first-past-the-post races, six are elected in aboriginal constituencies, and 34 are chosen from party lists as at-large candidates based on a separate vote for a political party.