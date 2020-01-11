Han Kuo-yu concedes defeat, thanks supporters

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) conceded defeat on Saturday, saying he called President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) ahead of her international press conference.

Tsai is expected to announce her victory ahead of the Central Election Committee’s official election result release slated for later today.

As of press time, official figures show Tsai leading her main rival Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) by a sweeping 7.9 million votes. That number has surpassed the highest-ever result in the history of Taiwan’s presidential elections when Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) received 7.6 million votes in 2008.

Tsai will address media at the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) campaign headquarter.

