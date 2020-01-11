47 people caught breaking Election Day rules

TAIPEI (CNA) — Forty-seven people were reported to police Saturday for violating Election Day regulations, as millions of Taiwanese citizens went to the polls to elect a president and legislators, according to the National Police Agency (NPA).

In 17 of the 49 cases of Election Day violations, cellphones or cameras were taken into the polling station, 13 cases involved ripping up ballots, while there were five instances of people campaigning for candidates, the NPA said.

Ballots were removed from the polling station in four cases, while one person publicly displayed their ballot after voting, and another concealed the ballot, the NPA said.

The other eight cases involved violations such as voters becoming disruptive after going to the wrong polling station and not being allowed to vote, and trampling on the ballots or otherwise damaging them, but only six people were reported in those cases, the agency said.

Apart from those 49 incidents, the voting process in Taiwan’s presidential and legislative elections was generally peaceful and orderly, the NPA said.

About 13 million of Taiwan 19 million eligible voters were expected to vote Saturday, choosing a president from the three candidates on the ballot, and electing legislators from a field of more than 600 to fill the 113 seats in the Legislature.