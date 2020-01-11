President Tsai Ing-wen wins reelection in a landslide

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) won a second term in office on Saturday in a landslide victory that highlight voters’ confidence with her firm stance on Taiwan’s relations with China.

“Taiwan is showing the world how much we are sharing democracy,” she told the international media. “The results signify that we have been leading in the right direction.”

President Tsai becomes the first-ever female president of Taiwan to win a second term after garnering more than 7.96 million votes, or roughly 57.2 percent of the ballots cast, in a vote where relations with mainland China and the spread of disinformation were two of the key issues.

President Tsai from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had been the top favorite against Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜).

“We will keep making this country better,” she added. ●