President Tsai Ing-wen wins record-breaking 8.17 million votes

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwan’s incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has been elected to a second four-year term Saturday, winning a record-breaking 8.17 million votes.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) hopeful won 57.13 percent of the total valid ballots cast, while Kaohsiung Han Kuo-yu from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) garnered 38.61 percent or 5.52 million votes.

The third candidate, James Soong (宋楚瑜) of the People First Party (PFP), garnered 4.26 percent, or 608,590 votes, according to vote tallies from the Central Election Commission.

Tsai’s vote total was the highest ever recorded for any candidate in a presidential election in Taiwan, breaking the previous high of 7.66 million votes received by Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) in the 2008 election.

Speaking at an international conference following her victory, Tsai described the election as demonstrating the resolve of Taiwan’s people in standing up to China’s threat.

“This election has shown that the Taiwanese people hope the international community will witness our commitment to democratic values and will respect our national identity;” she said.

“We also hope that Taiwan will be given a fair opportunity to participate in international affairs,” she added.

President Tsai explained that the results of this election carry an “added significance” because they have shown that “when our sovereignty and democracy are threatened, the Taiwanese people will shout our determination even more loudly back.”

