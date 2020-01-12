Ruling DPP retains legislative majority, opposition gains 3 seats

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) – The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Saturday lost 7 seats in the legislature but maintained a comfortable majority that ensures complete control of the government and parliament for the next four years.

The DPP won 61 seats, giving it a cushion of four seats about the 57 seats needed to claim a majority in the 113-seat Legislature, according to tallies from the Central Election Commission.

The main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) won 38 seats, up three seats from 4 years ago, while The New Power Party (NPP) kept its presence with three seats and the Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP) took one seat.

Also, the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) was the most successful small party in the election. The brainchild of Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) was established in August 2019.

Five independents will also join the new assembly, including four legislators who have aligned with the pan-green (pro-DPP) camp.

Thanks to the ideologically aligned independents and smaller parties (NPP and TSP), the ruling party is guaranteed to obtain control of the government (Executive Yuan) and legislature (Legislative Yuan).

In the Legislature, 73 lawmakers were directly elected in constituencies in a winner-take-all vote, six seats were reserved for indigenous candidates elected by indigenous voters, and 34 were designated as at-large seats and allocated based on a separate political party vote.

A political party had to win at least 5 percent of the party vote to be eligible for a share of the at-large seats.

In Saturday’s legislative elections, the DPP won 48 of the 73 directly elected seats and 13 at-large seats, having gained 33.9 percent of the political party vote. The number was 10 percent less than four years ago, as many pro-green voters cast ballots for smaller parties.

Although the TPP did not win any directly elected seats, it won 11.2 percent of the political party vote and five legislator-at-large seats, making it the third-largest party in the Legislature. ●

Follow Dimitri Bruyas on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dimitribruyas