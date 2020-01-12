China asked to respect Taiwan’s election results

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taiwan’s top government agency handling cross-strait affairs, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), on Saturday called on Beijing to respect Taiwan’s election results and return to the right path of benevolent interactions between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

The MAC was responding to China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, which issued a statement late Saturday shortly after Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) won re-election by a large margin, reiterating Beijing’s adherence to the “1992 consensus” and the “one country, two systems” formula and its opposition to any form of independence for Taiwan.

The “1992 consensus” is defined by China as the “one China principle,” while “one country, two systems” is the formula China uses to rule Hong Kong and Macau, making them part of China, but promising them a high degree of autonomy and freedom to use their own economic and administrative systems.

In a statement, the MAC said the election results show Taiwan is mature and consolidated democracy and the Taiwanese people’s clear response to the development of cross-strait relations.

The Chinese authorities should respect these results and face the reality, abandon threats of force against Taiwan and return to the right path of good cross-strait interactions.

As Tsai said at a news conference Saturday after winning election, peace, parity, democracy, and dialogue are the key to positive cross-strait interactions and long-term stable development, the MAC noted, adding that China should drop its unilaterally set political preconditions for cross-strait dialogue and abandon threats or coercion against Taiwan.

Beijing should also have a clear understanding about the Taiwanese people’s insistence on democratic values and their adamant opposition to the “one country, two systems” formula, while facing the new trends of development in cross-strait relations with Taiwan, the MAC said.

The MAC also stressed the government is consistent in safeguarding the sovereignty of the Republic of China and Taiwan’s democracy and freedom and striving to maintaining the status quo of peace and stability in cross-strait relations.

Meanwhile, Chinese scholars familiar with Taiwan affairs said Tsai’s reelection victory could further complicate cross-strait relations during her next four-year term because she does not recognize the “1992 consensus.”

Bao Chengke (包承柯), a professor at East China Normal University, said that the Chinese people are steadfast in their stance on the one-China principle and Tsai’s win is expected to cause and intensify conflicts between people on the two sides.

Zheng Zhengqin (鄭振清), an associate professor at Tsinghua University’s Institute for Taiwan Studies in Beijing, said the election outcome will be detrimental to peaceful development of cross-strait relations.