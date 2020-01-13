Taiwan and U.S. relations to strengthen further: analysts

TAIPEI (CNA) — The relationship between Taiwan and the United States is expected to continue to strengthen after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was elected to a second four-year term Saturday, according to analysts.

Lai Yi-chung (賴怡忠), an executive committee member of the Taiwan Think Tank, described Tsai as a rational leader who upholds the status quo. Her leadership is in line with the expectations and interests of the U.S., he said.

Taiwan can be described as one of the U.S.’s best partners in Asia, Lai went on, adding that the Taiwan election on Jan. 11 was essential to defending freedom and democracy in the Indo-Pacific region.

He contended that the continuously improving relations between the two countries over the past four years is because the U.S. openly supports governments that support democracy and freedom, and not because of any favoritism.

“There is good mutual trust between the U.S. and the Tsai administration, which strengthens U.S.-Taiwan cooperation.”

“We should be able to see further development between the U.S. and Taiwan,” Lai said, expecting that military and other exchanges and cooperation will continue to deepen over the next four years.

Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), a researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said Tsai has proved herself to be a trustworthy leader during the past few years.

Tsai’s policies and positions are quite stable and do not demonstrate any drastic changes, which is very important in the governance of regional security, Su said.

In Tsai’s second term, the number of visiting U.S. military groups is expected to increase from year to year and will become the norm in the future, he anticipated.

Tsai won her re-election with a record 8.17 million votes, or 57.13 percent of the total.

It was the highest vote total ever recorded for any candidate in a presidential election in Taiwan, breaking the previous high of 7.66 million votes received by Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) in the 2008 election.