J-pop group EXILE to perform in Taiwan for first time

TAIPEI (CNA) — The J-pop group EXILE performs Sunday night at Taipei Arena, the first time all 15 active members of the group will perform in Taiwan.

Their performance is part of the singing competition show “Super Star,” which will air on the TTV Main Channel on Jan. 24.

At a press conference earlier in the day, lead singer Atsushi said the group wanted to perform in Taiwan so that they can deliver their blessings to one of their members, Akira, who married Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) in June last year, and will also be on stage.

The marriage came as a surprise to both the Taiwanese and Japanese entertainment world, and turned Akira, whose real name is Ryohei Kurosawa, into a household name in Taiwan.

Akira told reporters that since all the group is here, he hopes they will have time to enjoy Taiwanese cuisine, especially xiaolongbao and Taiwan beer.

The group said they are looking forward to performing in Taiwan, and named Taiwanese artists Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) and Jay Chou (周杰倫) as stars they would like to collaborate with in the future.