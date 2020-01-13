Suspect in dismemberment of Malaysian woman found dead

TAIPEI (CNA) — The chief suspect in the killing and dismemberment of a Malaysian-Chinese woman in Taipei last week was found dead Sunday in an apparent suicide, according to police.

The body of the 45-year-old suspect surnamed Lin ((林) was discovered in an apartment in Keelung around 6 p.m. by the property owner, who called the police to say he had come home to find his apartment locked from the inside and a dead stranger in there when he opened the door.

According to police, the suspect had apparently committed suicide by burning charcoal in an enclosed space.

Taipei police has been searching for Lin in connection with the killing and dismemberment of a 26-year-old Malaysian-Chinese woman in Taipei’s Wanhua District last week.

On Sunday, before Lin’s body was found, the police had put out wanted notice, saying they were searching for the suspect, who was believed to be hiding in Taipei, New Taipei or Keelung City.

The case began on Jan. 6 when a relative reported that the woman was missing. During police questioning of her neighbors, including Lin, in Wanhua, they detected a strong smell of chemical disinfectant in Lin’s apartment after speaking with Lin.

Later in the day, police returned to the area and obtained video surveillance footage that showed Lin carrying two large boxes out of his apartment on Jan. 7.

Lin, who was also found to have a criminal record for theft and robbery, had disappeared by the time the police returned.

With the help of video surveillance footage and the GPS signal from Lin’s phone, the police were able to track his movements, and they found the dismembered body of the victim in two boxes in a mountainous area of Keelung on Jan. 11.

According to police, Lin is believed to have killed and dismembered the woman in his apartment before disposing of her body in Keelung.

Police did not say what was the suspected motive in the killing.